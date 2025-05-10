John Cena’s vigilante faces his doppelganger in ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2; watch video

John Cena’s Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker goes head-to-head against his doppelganger in the teaser of James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2, hinting at a multiversal element in the upcoming instalment of the R-rated DC series.

Dropped by Max on Friday, the two-minute-23-second-long video begins with Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord, Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl interviewing Cena’s Peacemaker condescendingly for assembling a superhero team.

Lord, Green Lantern and Hawkgirl are also expected to make an appearance in Gunn’s upcoming movie Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

The subsequent scenes show Peacemaker reuniting with the 11th Street Kids — Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Steve Agee's John Economos — as the offshoot of the Task Force X program continues to grapple with a lack of acceptance in society even after having saved the world.

We also get a glimpse of Smith’s sidekick Eagly and are introduced to the Creature Commandos character Rick Flag Sr, played by Frank Grillo, who is on a mission to avenge his son killed by Peacemaker previously.

New additions to the cast include Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux, a skilled martial artist and A.R.G.U.S. agent, and Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, another A.R.G.U.S. agent.

Set after the events of the film The Suicide Squad (2021), the first season of the series follows Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, recovering from his injuries and joining the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad "Project Butterfly" to find and destroy parasitic creatures that have taken over human bodies.

In the second season, the story will focus on the final confrontation of Peacemaker with the alien butterflies. Additionally, Peacemaker's struggle with his father's racist cult will force him to question whether he should be more of a superhero than an anti-hero.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 1. He directed five episodes, including the premiere. Gunn, along with Peter Safran and Matt Miller, serves as executive producer, while John Cena takes on the role of co-executive producer on the show.

Peacemaker Season 2 is slated to premiere on Max on August 21.