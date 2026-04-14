‘Totally unexpected’: John Cena pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, leaves Indian fans surprised

American actor-wrestler John Cena on Monday paid tribute to veteran singer Asha Bhosle following her death on April 12 — a gesture that struck a chord with Indian fans on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cena shared a picture of Bhosle to pay tribute to the late singer.

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Cena’s post took the internet by storm as most Indian fans were surprised to see him being familiar with Bhosle’s music.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently worked with Cena on Prime Video’s Heads of State, commented, “Queen.”

The official Instagram page of WWE India dropped a star and red-heart emoji in the comments section.

“Thank You John for recognizing another GOAT,” came another comment. “Didn't expect John to know her,” a fan wrote. “Totally unexpected,” another netizen commented.

Several netizens jokingly urged the Indian government to consider offering citizenship to Cena. “Is bande kaa ko e Aadhar card banwawo (Someone please get him an Aadhar card),” one of them wrote.

Apart from Cena, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also paid homage to Bhosle and recalled the time he worked with her on the duet You're the One for Me.

“I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for,” Lee wrote alongside a set of pictures with the veteran singer.

“What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity,” he continued.

Extending his support to Bhosle’s loved ones, Lee wrote, “My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special.”

“There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,” he signed off.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy hospital. She was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Her family members, friends, film fraternity and fans, gathered to pay their last respects.

The singing legend’s body was wrapped in the tricolour and placed in a glass casket, adorned with white lilies.

Her mortal remains are currently kept at her residence in Casa Grande in Lower Parel.

Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.