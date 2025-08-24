John Abraham’s espionage thriller ‘Tehran’ clocks over 220 million watch minutes on ZEE5

John Abraham starrer espionage thriller Tehran clocked over 220 million watch minutes on Zee5, the streamer announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“Tehran has got the whole nation hooked! #Tehran Watch Now, on #ZEE5,” the streamer wrote on X.

Inspired by real events, the story revolves around ACP Rajeev Kumar (Abraham) , who finds himself on a high-stakes mission amid the changing equation between India, Israel and Iran, after a bombing near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.

Released digitally on the streamer on August 14, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa.

In a recent interview, while talking about his role in the film, the 52-year-old actor expresses his concern over the growing audience for right-wing films like The Kashmir Files and Chhaava. He also added that such trends force filmmakers to question whether to chase commercial success or remain true to their vision, adding that he has chosen the latter.

“We need censorship, but the way it has been overseen… It’s a bit of a question mark. They have been good with us, but I have also been responsible for the way I have made my films. I am not right or left wing. I am apolitical. What is worrying to me is that right-wing films find a huge audience, and that’s when you ask yourself as a filmmaker, what line will you toe — am I going to take the commercial line or stay true to what I want to say? I have chosen the latter,” John said.