‘The Diplomat’ OTT release: When and where to watch John Abraham-starrer political thriller

After a successful theatrical run, John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat is set for its OTT release this week. The political thriller directed by Shivam Nair is set to stream on Netflix from May 9.

The Diplomat hit theatres on March 14. The story follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (Abraham), stationed at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions rise when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy, sparking diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy in key roles.

Written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar through T-Series. John Abraham has also produced the project through JA Entertainment along with Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

The film earned Rs 51.37 crore nett at the global box office.

John Abraham was last seen in 2023’s Vedaa before The Diplomat. He will next be seen in Arun Gopalan’s Tehran. Sadia is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project alongside Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.