John Abraham-led ‘The Diplomat’ impresses OTT audience, trends at No.1 on Netflix

John Abraham’s latest political thriller The Diplomat, currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix, has received plaudits from netizens for its powerful storyline and the lead cast’s stellar performance.

“Just watched ‘The Diplomat’ featuring John Abraham on Netflix. Good storyline based on a true story. Shows the tough lives of Indian diplomats in countries like Pakistan,” wrote a social media user on X.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat was released theatrically on March 14. It dropped on Netflix on May 9. The story follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (Abraham), stationed at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions rise when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy, sparking diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Praising Abraham’s portrayal of Singh, an X user wrote, “Watched "The Diplomat" today and man John Abraham is so underrated as an actor. And the movie is based on real life so I liked it too.”

Another fan noted, “Sir Saw your movie The Diplomat. One of the best movies made on India/Pakistan Diplomat relationship.”

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy in key roles. Written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series.

“Watched The Diplomat... What a movie. #JohnAbraham Love your acting. We all should take a lesson from this movie and not believe anybody so easily. It's time to wake up girls. She escaped but you might not. Think before taking any action,” commented an X user, praising Abraham, who has also produced the project through JA Entertainment.

Lauding the film’s storyline, another X user wrote, “@TheJohnAbraham saw The Diplomat 3 times! Each time it felt new. Thank you for making such a REAL movie and educating us (American Indians 2nd, 3rd generation) of what our motherland is.”

The Diplomat earned Rs 51.44 crore nett at the global box office during its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

John Abraham was last seen in 2023’s Vedaa before The Diplomat. He will next be seen in Arun Gopalan’s Tehran. Sadia is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project alongside Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.