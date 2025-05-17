Joaquin Phoenix gets teary-eyed after his film ‘Eddington’ gets a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025

Actor Joaquin Phoenix became emotional after the screening of his film Eddington, which received a five-minute standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Phoenix, 50, was joined by his co-stars Emma Stone and Austin Butler at the film festival for the world premiere of the suspense drama. Filmmaker Ari Aster was also in attendance at the screening.

Several videos on social media surfaced showing Phoenix getting emotional, with his eyes filled with tears, amidst the thunderous applause from the audience following the screening of Eddington.

Aster, who is popularly known for his film Midsommar (2019), was also visibly pleased by the reception from the audience.

He said, “I don't know what to say. I don't know what you think. Sorry, I guess? Thank you, I guess? I feel very privileged to be here. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me.”

According to the official synopsis, Eddington is set during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a standoff between a small-town sheriff, played by Joaquin Phoenix and the mayor, aka Pedro Pascal, that sparks a confrontation as neighbour is pitted against neighbour in Eddington, New Mexico.

Eddington, backed by A24 and Square Peg, also stars Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. in supporting roles.

Recently, Joaquin Phoenix and his Joker: Folie à Deux co-star Lady Gaga were named the worst screen combo for the film at the Razzie awards, while the Todd Phillips directorial was judged 2024’s worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday and will run until May 24.