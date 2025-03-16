‘Bhooth Bangla’: Jisshu Sengupta to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s horror comedy

Tollywood star Jisshu Sengupta has joined the ensemble cast of Priyadarshan’s highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, production banner Balaji Motion Pictures announced on Saturday. The announcement, made on the actor’s birthday, was accompanied by a celebratory post from the production house welcoming him to the project.

A major highlight of Bhooth Bangla is the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry. Given Priyadarshan’s distinctive filmmaking style and Akshay’s well-established comedic prowess, the film is expected to be a major draw for audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The first look of Bhooth Bangla was revealed on Akshay’s birthday last year. Sharing a motion poster that quickly went viral, the actor expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with Priyadarshan after a 14-year hiatus.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic,” he wrote on Instagram.

The poster featured Akshay sipping milk with a black cat perched on his shoulder.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The screenplay is written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, with a story by Akash A Kaushik and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.