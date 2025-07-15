JioHotstar offers peek into ‘Special Ops 2’ as Himmat Singh reunites with his core team

JioHotstar on Monday offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the shoot for Kay Kay Menon-starrer Special Ops ahead of its July 18 premiere on the streamer.

A one-minute-long video the streamer shared offers a glimpse into the shooting schedules at various locations, with Neeraj Pandey seen directing key sequences.

Himmat reassembles his trusted squad, including characters played by Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Meher Vij, to take on a rising threat of cyber terrorism.

“This time the stakes are higher, Himmat Singh and his squad are stepping into yet another challenging mission. Here’s your exclusive glimpse from behind the scenes. #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar,” reads the caption streamer wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Best indeed has gotten better.” Another fan commented, “India’s no.1 action series.”

The ensemble cast also features Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Choudhury, Dalip Tahil and Gautami Kapoor. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the antagonist in this season.

Special Ops debuted in March 2020, shortly after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly became a fan-favourite.

Created by Neeraj Pandey — known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby and Special 26 — the first season was praised for its gripping narrative, tight direction and powerful performances.

The original season followed intelligence officer Himmat Singh as he led a covert mission to capture a terrorist mastermind, concluding a 19-year pursuit. In November 2021, a prequel spin-off titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story explored the origins of Himmat Singh across four episodes.