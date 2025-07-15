MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vidyut Jammwal to make Hollywood debut with film adaptation of ‘Street Fighter’ video game

The 44-year-old is set to essay the role of Dhalsim in the upcoming project

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.07.25, 04:59 PM
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to make his Hollywood debut with a live-action adaptation of the popular video game Street Fighter, as per reports by the US-based media.

The 44-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Dhalsim in the movie produced by studio Legendary, news outlet Deadline reported on Monday.

First introduced in Street Fighter II in 1991, the character Dalsim is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities. He fights to support his family.

Launched in 1987 by Japanese video game company Capcom, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games involving a diverse cast of martial artists who participate in a global fighting tournament organised by the villainous M. Bison.

As per Deadline, the games have sold over 55 million units worldwide since launch. The most recent edition of the game, Street Fighter 6, was released in June 2023 and won the award for best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.

Though the makers declined to comment on Jammwal’s debut, the Deadline article states that the actor has been deliberate about the project with which he wants to introduce himself in the US market.

Directed by Bad Trip filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa in key roles.

Jammwal is known for films like Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), Commando 3 (2019) and Sanak (2021). He last appeared in Aditya Datt’s Crakk alongside Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. The actor also has the Tamil film Madharasi in the pipeline.

