Amitabh Bachchan-hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to return with new season in August

A new season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television from August 11, the TV channel announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a teaser of the show on Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television wrote, “Jahan Akal Hai Wahan Akad Hai, Isiliye aaj bhi gyaan ka dum sabse bada hai. Aa raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 August se, Somvaar se Shukravaar, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.”

Heaping praise on TV actress Sumbul Touqeer, who appears in the promo video, a fan wrote, “So proud.” Many fans reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

In early February, Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet with the words “time to go”, which soon went viral, with netizens speculating that he might be retiring from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

After his tweet went viral in the first week of February, fans expressed their sentiments on social media, requesting the veteran actor not to quit.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati released on August 12, 2024.