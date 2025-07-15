MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to return with new season in August

The 16th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ released on August 12, 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.07.25, 05:20 PM
Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ File Picture

A new season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television from August 11, the TV channel announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a teaser of the show on Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television wrote, “Jahan Akal Hai Wahan Akad Hai, Isiliye aaj bhi gyaan ka dum sabse bada hai. Aa raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 August se, Somvaar se Shukravaar, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heaping praise on TV actress Sumbul Touqeer, who appears in the promo video, a fan wrote, “So proud.” Many fans reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

In early February, Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet with the words “time to go”, which soon went viral, with netizens speculating that he might be retiring from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

After his tweet went viral in the first week of February, fans expressed their sentiments on social media, requesting the veteran actor not to quit.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati released on August 12, 2024.

RELATED TOPICS

Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 astronauts reach Earth as Dragon spacecraft splashes down off California

The return flight concluded the fourth ISS mission organised by Texas-based startup Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX, the private rocket venture of billionaire Elon Musk headquartered near Los Angeles
A view shows buildings damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine July 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Russia does not care about Doanld Trump’s theatrical ultimatum, ready to negotiate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT