Blackpink’s Jennie flashes bra on stage, Lisa grabs eyeballs with ‘seductive’ dance at LA concert

Blackpink members Jennie and Lisa’s recent performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles took the internet by storm, with videos of Jennie flashing her bra on stage and Lisa making “seductive” moves going viral within hours.

On Day 2 of the LA show on Monday, Jennie unzipped her top casually to reveal a custom-made ‘Jennie’ bra, making the stadium erupt in applause.

The stance, according to several critics, appeared as a blend of fan service and self-promotion.

Lisa, on the other hand, danced intimately with a female backup dancer, blurring the lines between choreography and chemistry, during her solo performance of FUTW.

The viral videos had the internet divided on Tuesday, with some supporting the K-pop stars and many criticising their moves.

A social media user criticised the Ruby singer for her on-stage stunt. “High standards, and it's Jennie revealing her bra rather than performing,” the X user commented.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “What is her problem???? Actually????”

“She needs to find a way for people to talk about her. Crowd is dead until that part came, like how is she not embarrassed?” reads another post.

However, several fans reacted positively. “I want to take a moment to express my deep admiration for Jennie. Despite the criticism and judgment, she stays true to herself with incredible confidence. She embraces her body and personality without wavering, and that’s truly inspiring,” reads one fan’s post on X.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s performance left many fans shocked.

The crowd cheered as Lisa broke into an intimate dance with a background dancer on stage. The moves, however, garnered mixed response on social media.

Fans on social media called it ‘unreal’ and ‘iconic’, with many claiming Lisa had saved this ‘edgier performance’ for the American audience.

“The Queen of the stage always brings new to the table #LISA,” wrote a fan on X.

While another post reads, “Lisa charms the SoFi Stadium.”

However, Lisa’s apparent ‘bold performance’ also drew flak on social media, with many critics expressing their disappointment. “Never thought one day people would appreciate the vulgarity,” wrote an X user.

Blackpink kicked off their reunion concert, Deadline World Tour, with a blast on July 5, surprising fans with their new song Jump at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium.

The new track immediately sparked a frenzy among fans across social media, with Blinks raving about its catchy beats and dynamic choreography.

The Deadline World Tour will span 16 cities and consist of 31 shows. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.