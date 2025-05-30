JioHotstar drops only 3 episodes of 'Criminal Justice 4', fans say it 'ruined' the season

Criminal Justice fans have expressed unhappiness with JioHotstar for dropping only three episodes of the legal thriller’s latest instalment on Thursday, with many subscribers requesting the OTT platform to release all the remaining episodes at once.

New episodes of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, will drop on JioHotstar every Thursday.

“Started watching Criminal Justice Season 4 — the mood was perfectly set. But after just three episodes, I realised... that’s it? To the management of @JioHotstar and #CriminalJustice4, what kind of justice system drops just one episode every Thursday? Release all episodes,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user.

The new season of the series sees Pankaj Tripathi return as the sharp-witted advocate Madhav Mishra. The latest instalment centres on a respected doctor, Raj Nagpal (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), accused of murdering a nurse. His wife, Anju Nagpal (Surveen Chawla), seeks Madhav’s legal counsel as the case unfolds with unexpected twists and turns.

While several social media users praised Tripathi’s performance, many expressed disappointment over the weekly release of episodes.

“Criminal Justice by the legendary actor @TripathiiPankaj is just awesome. He has nailed it in every season. Highly recommended,” posted an X user.

Others urged JioHotstar to drop all episodes at once to enhance the viewing experience.

“Dear @JioHotstar, please release all episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4. It would make the experience more enjoyable,” wrote one viewer.

“It's a humble request to drop all the remaining episodes of Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. I’m losing concentration on my work,” wrote one X user, while another posted, “JioHotstar ruined the new season of Criminal Justice.”

The fourth season of the legal drama series also stars Sweta Basu Prasad, Mita Vasisht and Barkha Singh in key roles.

Adapted from Peter Moffat’s 2008 British series of the same name, Criminal Justice premiered in 2019, followed by Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors in 2020 and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach in 2022.