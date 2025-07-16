Anoushka Shankar performs on stage for first time with half-sister Norah Jones; watch

Eleven-time Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar was joined on-stage at the NN North Sea Jazz Festival in Netherlands by her sister Norah Jones for an impromptu song, marking the first time the duo performed together.

Sharing a video on Instagram on Tuesday, the 44-year-old sitarist wrote, “Well THAT was special! With no exaggeration, something truly unforgettable happened at @northseajazz this weekend. My beautiful sister @norahjones joined me onstage for an impromptu song- our first time EVER performing together.”

The duo performed the track Traces of You — a song they recorded over a decade ago. “It felt so precious to revisit it together now. Sitting beside her on stage, bringing this music to life as a duo lifetimes in the making, was truly a moment,” Anoushka wrote.

Expressing her gratitude to her fans, the sitarist added, “Huge love to everyone who joined us and helped make this dream a reality.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and excitement. “Bravoooooooo,” one of them wrote. “There are no words to express what this experience was. Be present now! That's a powerful reminder, Anoushka,” another commented.

Anoushka is set to perform next at the Montpelier Radio Festival in France on July 17, BBC Proms in London on August 12 and Helsinki Festival in Finland on August 25.

Anoushka has bagged two nominations at the 67th Grammy Awards — one for her featured role in Jacob Collier’s song, A Rock Somewhere, and the other for her solo album, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn.

Daughter of sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, Anoushka became the youngest nominee and the first Indian woman to be nominated in the World Music category for her album Live At Carnegie Hall at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Three years later, Anoushka made history by becoming the first Indian-origin musician to perform at the Grammys.

She served as a presenter at the annual award ceremony in 2016 and performed for the second time in 2021. In 2023, Anoushka performed for the third time at the prestigious music awards.