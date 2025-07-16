James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ crosses Rs 30-crore mark in India after five days

Superman, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has crossed the Rs 30-crore mark in India after five days of theatrical run, as per trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Superman had a decent opening haul of Rs 7 crore nett on Friday. The collections increased to Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 9 crore nett on Sunday.

The film maintained its hold over the weekdays, with Monday bringing in Rs 2.6 crore nett while Tuesday added Rs 3 crore nett to the earnings. The total collection of Superman in India stands at Rs 31.6 crore nett.

This includes Rs 22.1 crore nett from the English version, Rs 6.85 crore nett from the Hindi version and Rs 2.65 crore nett from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

As per Box Office Mojo, the DC superhero film earned USD 137.9 million in US box office and USD 95 million from international markets, taking its global haul to USD 232.9 million.

Superman traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth is aiming for the USD 550 million mark at the global box office. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the seventh instalment in the dinosaur saga has raked in USD 537.3 million worldwide in 12 days.

In India, Jurassic World: Rebirth has collected Rs 77.56 crore nett in 12 days of theatrical run.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt-starrer F1 also continues to perform well at the box office. The Joseph Kosinski directorial has earned Rs 71.55 crore nett in 19 days. The global box office haul of the sports drama stands at USD 395.2 million.