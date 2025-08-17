MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jin joins BTS bandmates in Los Angeles; K-pop band confirms comeback album

BTS recently dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.08.25, 06:18 PM
BTS

BTS File Picture

BTS members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook greeted fans together during a Weverse Live by the sea on Sunday.

This comes after Jin joined his BTS bandmates in Los Angeles following the successful finale of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR solo world tour in Amsterdam.

During the live session, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook shared that they are back together and are working on making new music for their big comeback album, slated to release in spring 2026.

Jin told his fans that he was in the US with his bandmates. "I've arrived in the US. I’ve met the guys well. Namjoon, how have you been?” he said.

The 30-year-old rapper replied, "Yeah, been preparing the album." Suga quipped, “Today is a rest day.”

BTS recently dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

Recently, all the members of BTS attended J-Hope’s concert at Goyang Stadium.

