MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 October 2025

Jim Caviezel will not return as Jesus for Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’

The original 2004 film starred Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.10.25, 01:06 PM
Jim Caviezel as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’

Jim Caviezel as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’ File Picture

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel will not reprise his role as Jesus Christ in director Mel Gibson’s upcoming two-part follow-up to the 2004 biblical drama The Passion of the Christ.

Lionsgate is set to release the films, titled The Resurrection of the Christ, in theaters in 2027, with production expected to begin soon in Rome, according to US media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original 2004 film starred Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, focusing on the final twelve hours of Christ’s life. Key roles will be recast for the new project, and Bellucci will also not return.

The Passion of the Christ grossed over USD 600 million worldwide, including USD 370 million in North America, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film domestically until last year.

After roughly a decade in development, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One is scheduled for theatrical release on March 26, 2027, with the second installment set to debut on May 6, 2027.

Gibson is producing the films alongside Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.

RELATED TOPICS

Jim Caviezel The Passion Of The Christ Mel Gibson
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan strikes Afghan security posts along border, Taliban govt claims 'retaliation'

On Thursday night, explosions were reported from the Afghan capital. Kabul blamed Islamabad for the attacks, but the Pakistani army refused to confirm or deny its involvement
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Quote left Quote right

China's position on tariff wars has been consistent. We don't want to fight, but not afraid to fight

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT