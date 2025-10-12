Jim Caviezel will not return as Jesus for Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel will not reprise his role as Jesus Christ in director Mel Gibson’s upcoming two-part follow-up to the 2004 biblical drama The Passion of the Christ.

Lionsgate is set to release the films, titled The Resurrection of the Christ, in theaters in 2027, with production expected to begin soon in Rome, according to US media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original 2004 film starred Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, focusing on the final twelve hours of Christ’s life. Key roles will be recast for the new project, and Bellucci will also not return.

The Passion of the Christ grossed over USD 600 million worldwide, including USD 370 million in North America, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film domestically until last year.

After roughly a decade in development, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One is scheduled for theatrical release on March 26, 2027, with the second installment set to debut on May 6, 2027.

Gibson is producing the films alongside Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.