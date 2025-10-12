‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ completes 100 days of theatrical run in India

Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, has achieved a theatrical milestone as Jurassic World: Rebirth has completed 100 days in cinemas across India. The achievement makes it the seventh Universal Pictures India release in just three years to reach this benchmark.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, hit cinemas in India on July 4. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in pivotal roles, continuing the legacy of the globally successful Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix, sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research. As the team ventures into the island, they face previously unknown species of dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Rebirth earned Rs 101.94 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. While the English version minted Rs 46.37 crore nett, the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs accounted for 54% of the total box office revenue, contributing Rs 55.57 crore nett.

Soupy Subha-Orn Rathanamongkolmas, Vice President, Universal Pictures International, Southeast Asia, commented, “Achieving 100 days in Indian cinemas demonstrates that the stories we bring to audiences are resonating across generations. To be the only Hollywood studio with seven films completing 100-day runs in three years is a notable recognition of our work”.

“Reaching 100 days is rare in India’s dynamic theatrical landscape. This milestone reinforces that audiences continue to value the cinematic experience of large-scale event films,” Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd., added.