‘One Punch Man’ returns after six year-hiatus: When and where to watch Season 3

After six years of wait, One Punch Man is finally returning with a third season today. Here’s all you need to know before the caped baldy Saitama comes back to slay monsters.

One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, an invincible man who is so powerful that he can defeat any villain with a single punch. In a world plagued by monsters and supervillains, Saitama starts out as an ordinary man but later decides to become a hero just for fun. All the while, he wishes to fight a strong opponent who can actually beat him.

One Punch Man, originally created as a webcomic by Japanese artist ONE, was later illustrated by Murata for a manga adaptation with improved artwork. The second season of the anime series came out in 2019.

Although it’s not confirmed, the upcoming season is reportedly going to have twelve episodes.

One Punch Man Season 3 will be available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The first episode will drop at 8.15pm in India. Following the premiere, the rest of the episodes will be released every Sunday.

One Punch Man Season 3 will cover the Monster Association arc, following the S-class heroes as they join forces to save a hostage taken by creatures tied to the sinister organization. Garou, the self-proclaimed “human monster”, is now entangled with the Monster Association after previous conflicts. He constantly wrestles with his identity between humanity and monstrosity. It will delve into his journey after regaining consciousness inside the Monster Association’s lair after being defeated and held captive.

The second season introduced Garou, a former disciple of martial artist Bang (Silver Fang), who became known as the “Hero Hunter” after vowing to destroy all heroes. Meanwhile, Saitama continued his quest for excitement and meaning, entering martial arts tournaments under a disguise.

The anime adaptation went on hiatus after Season 2 ended in 2019, mainly due to production issues. The studio shift from Madhouse to J.C. Staff led to scheduling conflicts and mixed fan reactions. Since then, Season 3 has been in slow development, with production updates trickling out through 2023 to 2024.

The manga, illustrated by Yusuke Murata, paused in April 2023 after Chapter 182 to allow Murata and author ONE to restructure the story before entering the Neo Heroes saga, the next major arc following the Monster Association arc.