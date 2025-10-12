Lady Gaga joins star-studded cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Pop icon Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada, US entertainment portal Variety has reported. The news follows the recent circulation of photos showing Gaga at the film’s shooting location.

Details about her role have not been disclosed.

The sequel will see the return of original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Filming began in June, with a scheduled release date of May 1, 2026.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The story follows a young woman navigating the challenges of working at a prestigious fashion magazine.

Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly, the powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine, while Anne Hathaway plays Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who unexpectedly lands a job as Miranda’s assistant—despite her lack of fashion knowledge.

Emily Blunt appears as Emily, Miranda’s overworked first assistant responsible for training Andy, and Stanley Tucci plays Nigel, a veteran fashion editor who takes Andy under his wing. As Andy adapts to the high-pressure world of fashion, she gets a closer look at the glamorous yet demanding life behind Runway’s polished image—including those unforgettable Chanel boots.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will feature Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband, alongside Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley. It is produced by Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt, with a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna.