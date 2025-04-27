Jesse Plemons to play young Plutarch in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Jesse Plemons has officially joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, stepping into the role of a young Plutarch Heavensbee. The character was originally portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2.

Plemons, an Oscar nominee for The Power of the Dog, brings a unique connection to the role, having previously portrayed Hoffman’s son in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 film The Master. He also won the best actor prize at 2024 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Kinds of Kindness.

Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to begin shooting this July, will once again be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise since 2012’s Catching Fire. Billy Ray, who co-wrote the original Hunger Games films, is writing the screenplay, while Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing. Cameron MacConomy is on board as executive producer.

The story opens with the young Plutarch Heavensbee in District 12, documenting the reaping of the Tributes. The novel, released on March 18, revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the original series, beginning with the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell.

“Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively. We are honoured that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it,” Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to Variety.

Sunrise on the Reaping is slated to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.