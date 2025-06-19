MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere’ trailer: Jeremy Allen White channelises the aura of legendary rock artist

Directed by Scott Cooper, and based on Warren Zanes’ book ‘Deliver Me from Nowhere’, the biopic will release in theatres on October 24

Published 19.06.25, 09:44 AM
Jeremy Allen White in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’ trailer

Jeremy Allen White in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' trailer

The first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White as legendary rock icon Bruce Springsteen, was dropped by 20th Century Studios on Tuesday.

Directed by Scott Cooper, and based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me from Nowhere, the biopic chronicles the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska.

The two-minute-36-second-long trailer opens with a tense conversation between Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong), Springsteen’s longtime manager, and Columbia Records executive Al Teller (David Krumholtz), setting the stage for the artistic battles and personal struggles that shaped the Nebraska album. “He’s not making hits,” Landau insists. “He’s making confessions”.

Paul Walter Hauser appears as Mike Batlan, Springsteen’s recording engineer, urging the young rockstar to channel his pain through music. The intimate conversation inside Springsteen’s flat gives way to haunting images from Springsteen’s troubled childhood, with Stephen Graham portraying his stern father, a figure whose shadow looms large over the musician’s psyche.

The trailer introduces Odessa Young as Faye, a love interest who anchors Springsteen through moments of vulnerability and ambition. Jeremy Allen White, best known for his breakout role in The Bear, is seen performing to rapturous crowds, culminating in a stirring rendition of the anthem Born to Run.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is slated to hit theatres on October 24.

Bruce Springsteen Jeremy Allen White Biopic
