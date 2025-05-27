Jennifer Lopez kisses background dancers at AMAs, netizens call it a ‘cry for attention’

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez kissed background dancers onstage while performing at the opening ceremony of 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) in Las Vegas Monday, triggering a social media debate over her behaviour.

In videos that have gone viral, Lopez can be seen kissing her male and female background dancers during her high-energy performance of Teddy Swims’ Lose Control.

The act, however, did not sit well with some fans. “There was no need for that at all,” one of them wrote. “She doesn't have to do that, she is already a great performer, what a shame,” another commented. “Isn’t it pathetic that every award show has to devolve into this weird crap? Jennifer Lopez is 55 years old. This is an embarrassing cry for attention. Sad,” an X user tweeted.

Lopez’s performance also sparked a meme fest online. “Me watching Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2025 AMAs,” an X user wrote, sharing a meme.

“Watching Jennifer Lopez's performance #amas,” another Twitterati posted, sharing another meme.

The onstage moment at AMA comes three months after Lopez’s split from actor Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck were one of the most-talked-about Hollywood couples in the early 2000s. The two stars, however, decided to part ways in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 after almost two decades and tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas.

During her AMA performance, Lopez sported a nude, shimmery jumpsuit and kept her sleek blond hair open for the performance.

Earlier this month, Lopez shared an Instagram story revealing that she suffered a facial injury while rehearsing for her AMAs show. Sharing a picture of a cut across her nose, she thanked her plastic surgeon for fixing the wound promptly.

At the AMAs this year, Lopez opened the event with a slowed-down version of her 2012 hit Dance Again along with a dance performance. She went on to shake a leg to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, Bad Bunny’s NUEVAYoL, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Doechii’s Denial Is a River, Shaboozey's A Bar Song, and Bruno Mars and Rosé’s APT.

In April, Lopez was named the host for 2025 AMAs. After debuting as the host 10 years ago in 2015, Lopez has regularly performed at the event.