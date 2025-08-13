Hrithik Roshan hails Rajinikanth as ‘inspiration’ ahead of ‘War 2’, ’Coolie’ box office clash

Actor Hrithik Roshan hailed Tamil superstar Rajinikanth as his ‘inspiration’ and ‘one of his first teachers’ to mark the latter's 50 years in the film industry, just a day before their films War 2 and Coolie face off at the box office on August 14.

“Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic,” reads Hrithik’s post on X.

In his note, Hrithik fondly recalled working with Rajinikanth in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada. The Krrish star was only 12 then.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in numerous films, including Thappu Thalangal, Apoorva Raagangal, Aval Appadithen and Moondru Mudichu, wrote, “Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today.” Haasan expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth, extending best wishes to him for his upcoming film Coolie.

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj said the film will always be very special for him. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you,” he wrote on X, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming actioner.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the music for Coolie, also celebrated Rajinikanth’s golden jubilee. “50 years . 1 throne. 1 man. Let us all celebrate the golden jubilee of Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth with #Coolie from tomo,” he wrote.

Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi co-star Mammootty said that it was an honour to share screen space with him. “Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always,” reads his X post.

Actor-filmmaker Mohanlal congratulated Rajinikanth on achieving the ‘monumental milestone’. “Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead,” reads his X post.

Mohanlal played a cameo in the 2023 Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

Praising Rajinikanth’s unwavering dedication, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, “It takes dedication,commitment & professionalism to be where you stand today. There has never been a star on the Indian screen as you before & never after. You are the chosen one. And we take immense pride in celebrating you Sir. Happy 50.”

Rajinikanth, 74, made his acting debut in 1975 with K. Balachander's Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal. The National Award winning actor then went on to star in films like Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri (1977), Billa (1980), Geraftaar (1985), Mr. Bharath (1986), Dosti Dushmani (1986), Velaikaran (1987), Manithan (1987), Muthu (1995), Padayappa (1999), and Sivaji (2007).

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie also stars Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as Dahaa. Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj round off the cast of Coolie, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture.