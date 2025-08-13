Neil Nitin Mukesh, Divya Khossla to headline ‘Ek Chatur Naar’; poster out

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla are set to headline Umesh Shukla’s upcoming comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Samajhne mein waqt lagega… par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi 🧐 #EkChaturNaar Hosiyari Suru in cinemas from 12th September,” Mukesh wrote alongside a poster of the film on Instagram.

One of the posters shows Mukesh posing with a gun in his hand. The other hand is resting on a table and Divya, shown chopping vegetables, is about to chop the actor’s fingers.

Mukesh also dropped a motion poster for the upcoming film, which shows Divya’s braid transforming into a serpent. Mukesh, on the other hand, appears mortified.

Shukla is known for directing movies like Oh My God, All Is Well, 102 Not Out and Aankh Micholi. A Merry Go Round Studios production, Ek Chatur Naar is produced by Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad.

Ek Chatur Naar is set to hit theatres on September 12. The film is billed as a comedy with clever plot twists that will take viewers on a gripping ride of drama and edge-of-the-seat thrills, as per news agency PTI.

On the work front, Mukesh last appeared in the 2024 film Hisaab Barabar alongside R. Madhavan. Khossla last starred in the 2024 action thriller Savi.