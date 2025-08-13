‘Your Love’: Blackpink’s Jisoo drops new rainforest-themed music video, watch here

Blackpink singer Jisoo Tuesday dropped the music video of her song Your Love from her debut solo album Amortage, backed by her record label Blissoo.

The two-minute-54-second music video features several picturesque shots of Rainforest Wild ASIA, a zoological adventure park that opened earlier this year in Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer looked spectacular in a flowing pink gown amid the lush greenery of the rainforest.

Jisoo made her solo debut with the song Earthquake, which dropped in February this year. On the acting front, the singer was recently seen in the Prime Video series Newtopia. She will be next seen in Boyfriend on Demand alongside Seo In-guk.

Another Blackpink member Lisa recently dropped her debut solo album Alter Ego under her own record label LLOUD earlier this year. Jennie, too, dropped the first music video from Ruby in March under her record label Oddateiler.

Meanwhile, Rose released her singles APT. (featuring Bruno Mars), Number One Girl and Toxic Till The End as solo projects this year.

Currently, Jisoo is busy with Blackpink’s ongoing concert tour, Deadline World Tour, along with her other bandmates — Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The tour, which kicked off in South Korea in July, will span 16 cities and conclude in January 2026 with a concert in Hong Kong.