Blackpink member Jennie announces first solo album ‘Ruby’

Blackpink member Jennie is set to drop her first solo album, Ruby, on March 7, she announced on Wednesday, sharing a teaser video and a photo of the studio cover

“MY FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON. RUBY. MARCH 7TH,” the singer wrote alongside the teaser which shows Jennie sporting her red hair and chic black ensemble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also unveils Jennie’s collaborations with a slew of renowned global artists, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

The 29-year-old singer’s latest release Mantra, dropped in October 2024, was her first solo to appear on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 98 and peaking at number three on the Billboard Global 200.

After exiting YG Entertainment earlier this year, Jennie founded her own company, OA, to manage her solo ventures while remaining involved in band activities as a member of Blackpink.

Since Blackpink’s 2016 debut, Jennie was the first member to pursue solo projects, releasing her hit single SOLO and later following it up with You & Me in 2023 during the band’s BORN PINK world tour.

Jennie featured in South Korean artist Zico's track Spot, which topped the South Korean charts. Also, she made her Billboard Hot 100 debut as a solo artist with the song One of the Girls from the HBO series The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, released in 2023.

The singer made a special appearance in the Disney+ feature variety show My Name is Gabriel, where she played the role of Maria, the owner of an Italian farmhouse, Bed and Breakfast. The show features South Korean stars including Ji-Chang Wook, Kim Ji-young, GABEE and Park Bo-gum.

All the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo — last appeared together in the music video of their 2022 single Shut Down, which went on to top the Billboard Global 200.