Akshay Kumar’s comedy drama ‘Housefull 5’ earns Rs 300 crore globally

Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has earned Rs 300 crore gross at the global box office since its June 6 release, according to production banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

As per the makers, the thriller comedy has so far raked in Rs 200 crore gross domestically. Housefull 5 earned Rs 24.35 crore nett in India on Day 1, thereby emerging as the third highest opener among Hindi films in 2025.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 reunites franchise regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh with Abhishek Bachchan. The cast also includes Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez, alongside veterans like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Chunky Panday.

The film follows three impostors, all claiming to be the heir to a deceased billionaire, as they jostle for inheritance aboard a 20-storey luxury cruise. A murder on board makes matters worse for the trio as they become prime suspects in the case.

Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5, which was released in two versions — 5A and 5B. Although the jokes, cast and storyline remain the same in both the versions, the identity of the killer is different in each of them.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s latest big screen outing Sitaare Zameen Par has earned Rs 130.15 crore nett domestically in twelve days of its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The R.S. Prasanna directorial has also emerged as actress Genelia Deshmukh’s highest grossing Hindi film till date.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal in key roles. Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, and Naman Mishra.

While Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa, co-starring Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, earned Rs 27.61 crore nett in India since June 27, Kajol-starrer Maa amassed Rs 23.52 crore nett domestically since its Friday release.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s F1, which also hit Indian theatres on June 27, has raked in Rs 28.50 crore nett domestically, according to a report by Sacnilk.