‘Frieren’ Season 2 release may get delayed as voice behind the elf mage faces health scare

Japanese voice actress Atsumi Tanezaki, known for voicing fan-favourite anime characters like Frieren and Anya, is temporarily limiting her professional endeavours due to health concerns, her agency said on Tuesday.

The announcement has led to speculation about a possible delay in the release of Frieren Season 2.

With Tanezaki — the voice behind the quiet, emotionally-detached elf mage Frieren — limiting her work, fans are worried that the release of the sequel might be pushed.

“Does this affect Season 2 of Frieren?” a fan asked on Instagram.

“I need Frieren Season 2. Please get better,” another commented.

When it came out in 2023, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had instantly overthroned the long-reigning classic Fullmetal Alchemist to become the most highly-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList. Recently, fans received an update for the second season of the anime, which is expected to release in 2026.

Tanezaki’s agency, Haikyo, has issued a statement mentioning that she has been working under medical guidance since last year. However, due to a recent health scare, the 34-year-old is advised to limit her voice acting duties and focus on recovery. Details about her medical condition haven’t been revealed.

“She (Tanezaki) has been active since last year under the guidance of her doctor, but due to her recent poor health, we have decided that recovery should take priority for the time being, and we would like to inform you that she will be limiting some of her activities,” reads the translation of the statement issued by Haikyo on their official website.

“We deeply apologise to our fans and all concerned parties for causing great concern and inconvenience. We will do our best to ensure a speedy recovery and appreciate your understanding,” they added.

After the statement was issued by Haikyo, Tanezaki took to X and shared a heartfelt note with her followers, reassuring them that she will recover soon and encouraging fans to take care of themselves as summer kicks in full force in Japan.

The announcement of Tanezaki’s hiatus sent a wave of concern among fans on social media, with many of them wishing her a speedy recovery. “Her voice gave us laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. Now it’s our turn to send her love and support. Get well soon, Tanezaki-san,” one of them wrote.

Tanezaki is also the voice behind Anya Forger, the iconic child character from Spy x Family. Season 3 of the beloved series is set to release in October this year. “Spy x Family is coming out in a couple months, so, please get well soon,” a fan of the popular anime shared.

Tanezaki recently lent her voice to Gyokuyō, one of the Emperor of Li's favoured High Consorts, in The Apothecary Diaries.