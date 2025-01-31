Jenna Ortega returns as the fan-favourite goth-loving girl in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 teaser

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams faces off against her nemesis Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) at Willow Willowhill Psychiatric Hospital in the first-look teaser of Wednesday Season 2, dropped by Netflix on Thursday.

“You're not ready for Wednesday S2,” reads the caption of the teaser. The brief clip begins with a shot of the asylum set to a haunting score. In the next scene, we see Tyler, whose alter-ego was a Hyde that terrorised Nevermore Academy, being tied up in chains with a hood on his face. As Wednesday approaches him, Tyler’s face becomes visible. With teary eyes and a look of fear on his face, Tyler lifts his chin and anticipates a showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortega is set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming instalment. Returning members of the cast include Joy Sunday (Bianca), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Emma Myers (Enid), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Georgie Farmer (Ajax) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley).

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, offering a fresh twist to The Addams Family franchise. It showed Ortega’s Wednesday, a goth-loving girl, trying to hone her psychic abilities as a new student at Nevermore Academy.

Actors Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor are set to join the new season of the supernatural comedy-drama. Guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Jamie McShane, Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Wednesday Season 1 had ended with Hyde (Doohan) still alive and Wednesday receiving threat calls and texts from an unknown number. The second season will take off from this juncture.