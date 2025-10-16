Deepika Padukone becomes the voice of Meta AI across six countries

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has joined hands with Meta to lend her voice to the company’s artificial intelligence platform, Meta AI, making her the first Indian celebrity to collaborate with the tech giant.

The actress shared the news on Instagram through a video that showed her recording in a studio. “Hi, I am Deepika Padukone. I am the new voice of Meta AI. So tap the ring and my voice will run out,” she said in the clip.

In her caption, Padukone wrote, “Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I'm now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.”

The partnership expands Meta’s strategy of integrating familiar voices and personalities into its AI ecosystem to enhance user engagement and personalization across regions.

This development comes shortly after Padukone was appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the union ministry of health & family welfare on World Mental Health Day, in recognition of her work through The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLL), which she founded to spread awareness about mental well-being.

On the professional front, the actress has begun filming King, marking her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after the success of Jawan, directed by Atlee.

Deepika recently opened up about her exit from Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, addressing the controversy surrounding her demand for an eight-hour work shift as a new mother.

“By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines,” said the 39-year-old actress.