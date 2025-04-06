‘Tron: Ares’ trailer: Jared Leto unleashes chaos as he ventures into the human world

Jared Leto plays Ares, a programme from the digital universe who is tasked with venturing into the real world, in the official trailer of Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron sci-fi franchise, which will bring back Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn from the 1982 original.

The one-minute-32-second-long trailer offers a glimpse of the clash of the real world with the video-game universe of Tron. It kicks off with a high-octane chasing sequence between the cops and rogue programmes on Light Cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridges, who played the role of Flynn in the first film, is not seen in the trailer. His voice, however, is heard toward the end of the video. As Leto’s Ares is brought back into existence, Flynn tells him, “Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

The cast also includes Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro and Gillian Anderson.

Interestingly, Evan Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who shares a last name with David Warner’s Ed Dillinger, the villain from the original film.

“It’s really unbelievable to think we made the original in 1982,” Bridges said on stage when Tron: Ares was unveiled during the 2024 D23 Expo. “It’s amazing — we never thought we would have this legacy that’s continued on all these years,” he added.

The makers also revealed at D23 that the industrial rock and electronica band Nine Inch Nails are composing the music for the film. Reznor and Ross have won Oscars for their compositions for The Social Network (2010) and Soul (2020). They have also bagged Grammys for their scores in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Soul. Recently, they worked on Luca Guadagnino’s blockbuster tennis drama, Challengers.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares is set to hit theatres on October 10. The film is coming 15 years after the release of Tron: Legacy, which starred Garrett Hedlund as Sam Flynn, Kevin Bridges’ on-screen son.