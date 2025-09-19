MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 September 2025

Japanese pop band JO1 set to land in Mumbai for maiden India visit

Some of their chart-topping hits include ‘Tiger’, ‘Venus’, ‘Shine A Light’, ‘Love Seeker’, ‘Where Do We Go’ and ‘Move the Soul’

PTI Published 19.09.25, 11:46 AM
Japanese pop band JO1

Japanese pop band JO1 Instagram

Japanese pop sensation JO1 is set to make their maiden visit to India.

The band, comprising 11 members, have garnered a massive global following since its formation in 2019 under Lapone Entertainment. Some of their chart-topping hits are ‘Tiger’, ‘Venus’, ‘Shine A Light’, ‘Love Seeker’, ‘Where Do We Go’, and ‘Move the Soul’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to touch down in Mumbai on Friday, two of JO1’s members, Mame and Shosei are on a five-day visit to the city. They are scheduled to meet key personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors.

They will also visit some of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, according to a press release issued by the band’s India team, according to a release here.

J-pop had a world tour in early 2025 going around six countries including Japan, USA, Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, and Taipei.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Japanese Pop Band JO1 JO1 Pop Music Music
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Some things don’t change. Amartya Sen’s bond with Santiniketan stays unbreakable

In the town built by Rabindranath Tagore that carries a myriad myths about Bengal’s most famous poet, its second Nobel laureate retains his umbilical link
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

The election watchman stayed awake, watched the theft, and protected the thieves

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT