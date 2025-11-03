Meet Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant set to star in ‘Naagin’

Actress-model Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently grabbed headlines after Ektaa Kapoor announced her as the newest addition to Colors TV’s upcoming fantasy drama, Naagin Season 7.

Sharing a video of Priyanka as Naagin for Season 7, Colors TV wrote, “If you really desire someone, the entire universe strategises to help you meet them.” Priyanka dazzled in a fringed, golden top with thin straps and a deep V-neckline. She wore a matching golden draped skirt with a high slit on the left leg.

Before Priyanka, the titular character of Naagin was played by actresses Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and Surbhi Jyoti.

Who is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Born on 13 August 1996 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Priyanka comes from an army background. She did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jaipur and graduated from Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya.

Priyanka started her showbiz career with modelling projects and music videos. In 2013, she made her acting debut with a short role in the German film The Girl with the Indian Emerald. In a past interview, she confessed that playing that role helped her gain confidence to face the camera.

She made her television debut with the 2019 drama Gathbandhan alongside television actors Abrar Qazi, Shruti Sharma and Pragati Chaurasia.

Later, she also appeared in a couple of Savdhaan India episodes and music videos. She did a cameo where she played Kittu in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The turning point in Priyanka's career came when she landed the lead role in Udaariyaan, her first major acting project. “I play one of the leads, and this is a big opportunity for me. I feel so responsible now,” she said in an interview. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Ankit Gupta was a hit among the viewers.

She rose to prominence after participating in the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 in 2022, where she became one of the top three contestants.

In 2023, Priyanka starred in a music video, Zohrajabeen, alongside Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Later, she also appeared in music videos like Baarish Aa Gayi Hain, Dost Banke and Baar Baar.

Last year, the 29-year-old actress-model starred in a JioCinema film, Dus June Ki Raat, alongside actor Tusshar Kapoor.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, Ektaa Kapoor and Priyanka joined Salman Khan and the other contestants of the show as special guests. While Kapoor played a few games on the show along with the contestants, Priyanka impressed the audience with her dance performance.