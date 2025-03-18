MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya slams troll over casteist remark

Shikhar is the brother of Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and the grandson of the former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.03.25, 03:58 PM
Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on Tuesday slammed a social media troll for their alleged casteist remark on Pahariya’s Diwali post last year that also featured the actress.

Last year, Shikhar Pahariya shared pictures with Janhvi Kapoor and his pet dogs on his official Instagram handle, wishing his followers on Diwali. On those pictures, one social media handle left a comment, “Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit).”

The social media account was later deleted.

The 29-year-old shared a screenshot of the comment on his Instagram stories, responding with a stern clapback. He wrote, “It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity-concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect.”

He further wrote, “India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking.”

In the original post, Shikhar wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to you. May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness - blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it.”

Shikhar Pahariya, who is reportedly an international polo player, is the brother of Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and the grandson of the former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

