Janhvi Kapoor’s first look from Ram Charan-starrer ‘RC 16’ out on her 28th birthday

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is sharing screen space with Janvhi in the upcoming romcom ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, also wished the actress

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.03.25, 02:43 PM
Janhvi Kapoor in RC 16

Janhvi Kapoor in 'RC 16' X

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana wished actress Janhvi Kapoor on her 28th birthday on Thursday, unveiling her first look from the upcoming Ram Charan-starrer RC 16.

Janhvi sports a loose-fit T-shirt and carries a lamb in her arms in the first-look photo.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can’t wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen🔥 #RC16,” Buchi Babu Sana wrote on X alongside the poster.

RC 16 is Janhvi’s second Telugu film after Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Devara (2024). Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings, RC 16 boasts a background score by AR Rahman.

Janhvi is currently working on Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romcom, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan also wished Janhvi on her birthday, sharing a still from their upcoming film on Instagram. “Happy birthday, Tulsi. Love, Sunny,” he wrote.

In the picture, Varun embraces Janhvi as the duo gaze into each other’s eyes.

Janhvi also wrapped up the shooting for Param Sundari recently. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra, the Tushar Jalota directorial is slated to hit the theatres in July this year.

