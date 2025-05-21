Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter walk the red carpet ahead of ‘Homebound’ screening

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Cannes debut on Tuesday ahead of the screening of their film Homebound at the 78th edition of the prestigious film festival. They were joined by actor Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar.

“From Indian soil to the shores of Cannes - our team Homebound shines moments before the red carpet,” wrote production banner Dharma Productions alongside a set of pictures from the event.

Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Janhvi’s pastel pink ensemble featured a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Varanasi.

According to the couturier, the outfit is made using the “hand-crushed technique that lends depth and texture”. The raw, uncut hem upholds the authenticity of the weave.

Janhvi accessorised her outfit with Chopard necklaces and earrings. Her outfit was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Ishaan, on the other hand, walked the red carpet in a custom Gaurav Gupta maroon velvet bandhgala suit featuring black zardozi Celtic knot embroidery.

Karan looked dapper in a custom Manish Malhotra ivory bandhgala with handcrafted thread embroidery and a woven jacquard collar. He paired the jacket with an ivory shirt featuring ruffle details on the collars and cuffs. The bandhgala features real Manish Malhotra buttons, brooches and collar pins to enhance the look.

Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla joined Karan Johar on the red carpet in a custom John Galliano ensemble.

Vishal Jethwa grabbed eyeballs in a black tuxedo featuring a golden bird brooch and an embellished shoulder piece. Neeraj Ghaywan also sported a black bandhgala.

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles. The film is set to premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. The film is jointly produced by Martin Scorsese, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier serving as co-producers.

Ghaywan’s debut feature film Masaan was also showcased in the same category at Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

The 78th annual Cannes Film festival, currently underway in Southern France, is set to conclude on May 24.