Janhvi Kapoor explores London with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi

Shortly after a video of Janhvi Kapoor enjoying an evening walk in London with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya went viral, the actress shared a series of photos on Thursday, offering a glimpse into her time in the city with Pahariya.

One of the photos showed Janhvi exploring London with her sister Khushi.

In a video Janhvi shared, she can be seen playfully trying to steal a dessert from Shikhar’s plate.

“A reset,” the 27-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, actor and co-star Varun Dhawan, who will soon share screen space with Janhvi in their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, commented, “Please be calm and eat sugar-free ice cream.” To this, Janhvi cheekily replied, “Can’t be calm till SSKTK releases.”

Janhvi’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, also reacted to the post, commenting, “Favesssss.”

Though Janhvi and Shikhar have never made their relationship official, subtle gestures — like Janhvi wearing a necklace with his name and social media posts — have fueled speculation.

Shikhar recently accompanied Janhvi to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Previously, Janhvi had attended Radhika Merchant’s princess-themed slumber party with Shikhar.

Shikhar Pahariya, who is reportedly an international polo player, is the brother of Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya and the grandson of the former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently filming for Tushar Jalota’s upcoming film Param Sundari. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Sashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi alongside Varun Dhawan is expected to hit theatres next year.