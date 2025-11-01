Janhvi Kapoor channelises Achiyyamma’s ‘firebrand attitude’ in new posters from ‘Peddi’

Makers of Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu action drama Peddi dropped new character posters for Janhvi Kapoor’s Achiyyamma on Saturday.

In the first poster, Janhvi stands on a jeep with her hands raised in a ‘namaskar’ above her head, while in the second, she’s seen posing with her left hand resting on her head.

Peddi is Janhvi’s second Telugu film after 2024’s Devara, which also starred Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

“Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous @Janhvikapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026,” the makers wrote on Instagram.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings, Peddi boasts a background score by AR Rahman.

Earlier this year, the makers dropped the first-look teaser of the film, introducing Ram Charan’s character striding into a cricket ground, a cigarette clenched between his teeth and a bat slung over his shoulder. The RRR actor sports a bushy beard, dishevelled hair and a septum ring in the video, set to a pulsating rhythm.

As Charan’s character charges across the terrain, a large crowd erupts into cheers. The actor leaps through the terrain, heading towards a cricket field. With a fierce swing, Charan hits the ball out of the park, signalling the start of something extraordinary.

On the work front, Janhvi last appeared in Shashank Khaitan’s romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

Peddi is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.