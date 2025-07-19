Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ viewership surges by 218% after ‘Superman’ release

Following the release of Superman, viewership of Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel has spiked by 218% on HBO Max, making it the top performing Superman film on the streamer last week, according to US media reports.

As per a report by Deadline, other DC titles like Superman: The Movie, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Peacemaker have all seen increased engagement on HBO Max after the premiere of James Gunn’s Superman.

Christopher Reeves’ first outing as the iconic superhero in Superman: The Movie, saw the biggest spike in viewership, up 332% week-over-week, the Deadline report mentions.

The interest in the 2024 documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, was also quite impressive with a 1,206% lift week-over-week.

Not only DC movies, but also shows like Peacemaker saw a 91% increase in viewership last week for its first season. The development comes right ahead of the second season’s debut in August.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Superman had a decent opening haul of Rs 7 crore nett in India, with a USD 220 million global opening in theatres. The film leapt past the USD 300 million mark at the worldwide box office on Thursday as it heads into its second weekend.

Gunn’s latest movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

Superman traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.

Superman released in Indian theatres on July 11.