Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao to headline Sony LIV’s political thriller ‘Mayasabha’

Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao will headline Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans, a Telugu-language political thriller series, set to premiere on Sony LIV on August 7.

A two-minute-20-second teaser, released by the streamer shows that the series is set in the mid-1990s and is inspired by the political history of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Mayasabha follows two important political figures — Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and MS Rami Reddy — whose friendship gradually turns into a fierce rivalry. The series is expected to explore themes of betrayal, shifting loyalties and power play.

Mayasabha boasts a star-studded cast that includes Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Tanya Ravichandran, Ravindra Vijay, and Shatru. The show is directed by Kiran Jay Kumar and Deva Katta, who is making his OTT debut with the series.

Katta is known for helming films like Prasthanam (2019) and Autonagar Surya (2014). Jay Kumar, on the other hand, is known for penning the script of the 2021 film Republic.

Produced by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha under the banner Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP, the series is likely to explore the real-life political rivalry between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and the late Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.