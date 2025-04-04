New ‘Superman’ teaser: David Corenswet's Man of Steel gets saved by his loyal dog Krypto

David Corenswet's gravely wounded Man of Steel is dragged by his loyal dog Krypto into the Fortress of Solitude in a new Superman teaser, dropped by DC Studios CEO James Gunn on Friday, shortly before Marvel’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theatres July 11,” wrote Gunn, alongside the four-minute-long video on Instagram.

The teaser opens with a bloodied Superman crash-landing near the Fortress of Solitude. He whistles for Krypto, who jumps on his injured master. He drags Superman into the fortress where they are greeted by Kryptonian robots.

The robots quickly assess the situation and hit Superman with a strong blast of concentrated sunlight to accelerate his healing. The treatment clearly hurts, and Superman lets out a scream as his broken bones and damaged organs slowly heal. A voiceover highlights Superman’s place as a symbol of hope and truth.

The film, introducing David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent, explores Superman’s journey of self-discovery in a polarised world, offering hope and optimism in the rebooted DC Universe.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion in the lead roles. This film, co-created by James Gunn and Peter Safran, is slated to hit theatres on July 11.

Gunn’s upcoming movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.