Jaideep Ahlawat enters the world of Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ in Season 3

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat will play a key role in the third season of Prime Video’s popular spy thriller series The Family Man, shows a first-look teaser dropped by the streamer on Friday.

The show is fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the role of Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, Srikant disguises himself as a family and relationships counsellor as he embarks on a mission to confront a new threat to national security.

The upcoming instalment will mark Priyamani’s return as Srikant’s wife Suchitra Tiwari. Nimrat Kaur is also set to play a key role in the upcoming season.

“The wait is over. New season. New mission,” wrote Prime Video alongside the teaser, which weaves together glimpses from the previous seasons with the first-look of the new season.

The Family Man Season 3 is also expected to star Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles. “As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty,” read the official logline for season three.

The Family Man Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

The release date of The Family Man Season 3 has not yet been announced by the makers Raj & DK.

Ahlawat was last seen in the Netflix action thriller Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins alongside Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. The heist thriller is backed by Siddharth Anand and directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.