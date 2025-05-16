Jacqueline Fernandez makes striking appearance at Women in Cinema event on sidelines of Cannes 2025

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday dazzled in a striking red outfit at the Women in Cinema event hosted by Red Sea Film Foundation on the sidelines of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in southern France.

“On the sidelines of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, we were pleased to host “Women in Cinema” celebrating women’s cinematic contributions. In attendance was Jacqueline Fernandez, one of our spotlighted women,” reads a post on the official Instagram page of the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Jacqueline dazzled in a red corset fit gown at the event. The outfit also featured dramatic sleeves and a fish-cut skirt. The 39-year-old actress tied her hair into a bun, finishing off her look with a statement choker, dainty danglers and minimal makeup.

At the event, Jacqueline stood alongside Sarah Taibah, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil, Engfa Waraha, Gaya Jiji and Rungano Nyoni. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Delighted to be an honouree at the Women in Cinema initiative that champions female storytellers.”

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5, set to hit screens on June 6. In the ensemble comedy, Jacqueline will share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5.