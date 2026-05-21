Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar to headline rural horror film 'Kheti'

Jackie Shroff, along with Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam, will headline the upcoming rural horror film Kheti, directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan under BlackCanvas Studio.

The film, announced on Wednesday, is set against a haunting rural landscape and promises a narrative rooted in fear, family legacy and long-buried secrets. The makers describe it as an atmospheric horror drama that explores how confronting the past can unravel unsettling truths hidden within a community and its traditions.

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Kheti is written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan. Alongside the lead cast, the film also features Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles. The first-look poster, unveiled by the makers, offers a glimpse into its eerie world, hinting at a tense psychological experience rather than relying on conventional horror tropes.

Jackie Shroff announced the film on social media, sharing its poster with the caption, “Kheti jagne wali hai… #Kheti coming soon,” sparking curiosity among fans.

The actor will be next seen in a children's fantasy drama The Great Grand Superhero.

More details on the storyline, release timeline and promotional rollout are expected in the coming months as the film moves ahead in production.