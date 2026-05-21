Donald Trump Jr.’s former wife Vanessa Trump announces breast cancer diagnosis

Donald Trump Jr’s former wife, Vanessa Trump, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the model announced on Thursday, penning a long note.

“I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me,” Venessa wrote on Instagram.

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She added, “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Instagram/@VanessaTrump

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. ended their marriage in 2018 after being together for 12 years. Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of US President Donald Trump.

The former couple share five children, including Kai Trump, 19, who has built a strong social media presence and is frequently spotted alongside her grandfather at the White House.

Vanessa Trump has been in a relationship with Tiger Woods since the golfing icon publicly confirmed their romance in March last year.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, reacted to Vanessa’s social media update by writing, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama.”