Shoot begins for John Krasinski-headlined ‘Jack Ryan’ film

Filming for John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan, an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios feature film, has begun, streaming platform Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

“The next chapter begins. The Jack Ryan Movie currently in production, coming soon,” the streamer wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of John from the film which is based on the Tom Clancy-created series of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clad in a black outfit, Krasinski is seen looking down from atop a building with a gun in his hand in the photo.

Andrew Bernstein, an executive producer and director from the show’s second season, will direct the film. Based on characters from the fictional ‘Ryanverse’ created by Tom Clancy, the upcoming movie will see the return of Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Betty Gabriel. They will be joined by Seine Miller, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild.

Jack Ryan enjoyed immense global popularity on Prime Video throughout its four-season run.

The film is being produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance with John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger under their banner Sunday Night Productions.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.