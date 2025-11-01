J-Hope, Jungkook perform ‘Super Tuna’ with bandmate Jin at RunSeokjin Ep. Tour’s Incheon show

BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook surprised fans by performing chartbusters Standing Next To You and Killin It Girl at Day 1 of Kim Seokjin’s RunSeokjin Ep. Tour’s last leg, held in Incheon, South Korea, on Friday.

J-hope and Jungkook even got up on the stage as dancers to perform Jin’s song Super Tuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media is flooded with videos of the trio tapping their feet to the fun and adorable choreography of the song. During the performance, Jin threw himself into the arms of Jungkook and J-Hope, who held him, while the 32-year-old singer sang.

Jungkook and J-Hope kicked off with their solo hits before joining Jin for an epic medley of BTS classics, including My Universe, IDOL, So What, and Jamais Vu.

The highlight was the So What stage, where they revived BTS’s iconic water fight tradition, laughing and splashing around like their early concert days.

Jungkook delivered a rendition of Standing Next to You, while J-Hope energised the audience with Killin’ It Girl. Both performances demonstrated why they continue to be top-tier solo artists.

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is a live concert spin-off of Jin’s weekly entertainment series Run Seok Jin, available on the team’s official YouTube channel. The concert tour, which kicked off in June, is set to conclude on Saturday.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life, a day after their bandmates V and RM walked out of their military lives.

J-Hope completed his compulsory South Korean military service in October 2024. The singers and their fellow bandmates Jin, RM, V, and Suga returned to South Korea from Los Angeles in September.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022.