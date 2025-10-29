MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
It was an ‘instant click’ with Zaheer: Sonakshi Sinha on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

The new episode of the Prime Video celebrity chat show, set to stream on October 30, will also feature Manish Malhotra as guest

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.10.25, 05:01 PM
Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ File Picture

Kajol accidentally foreshadowed the sneakers-with-lehenga trend during the filming of Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), said designer-producer Manish Malhotra in the latest teaser of Prime Video’s celebrity chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Released by the streamer on Tuesday, the video shows Kajol recounting a hilarious anecdote from the sets of the 1998 blockbuster. She was wearing a Manish Malhotra-designed lehenga, she shared. However, the ensemble was so heavy that she eventually lifted the skirt above her ankles — revealing that she had been wearing sneakers underneath.

“Sneakers down! But actually, the trend of sneakers with the lehenga, you started that. I mean, a lot of girls wear sneakers with their lehengas,” said Malhotra.

The episode, set to premiere on the streamer Thursday, also features Sonakshi Sinha. During the chat, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her bond with husband Zaheer Iqbal. “When I saw him, it was an instant click. I just knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this guy. In a month, I told him I’m going to marry you only, and then 7 years later, we did get married,” she said. Sonakshi also shared why she chose to wear her mother’s sari on her wedding day.

Malhotra shared that his journey as a designer began with his interest in films. “I was born interested in movies. At the age of six, I would want to dance to every song, and I was interested in clothes. One thing, I have to give it to my mother; she encouraged my love of films. I wanted to change the way films look. Because, in the late 80s, movies had stopped looking good. All stars in the 70s were so stylish. From Rajesh Khanna’s kurtas to Amit Ji’s collars, Zeenat Aman, and all of them. But in the late 80s, I think that was missing. And I was determined that I would only design for movies, and I’ll always be a costume designer,” he said.

During a fun round of the This or That game, Malhotra admitted, “I’ve never had a relationship ever, it’s true. I am in the best relationship, and that relationship is with me and my work.”

Twinkle quipped, “There are only two virgins in the industry, Salman and Manish.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan’s Jatadhara. Also starring Sudheer Babu, the film is set to release on November 7.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra-backed Gustaakh Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi, will hit screens on November 21.

The 58-year-old couturier’s other two films, Bun Tikki and Saali Mohabbat, were recently screened at the 16th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

