Blake Lively joins next project amid fresh allegations, pre-trials in Justin Baldoni case

Hollywood actress Blake Lively’s next film Another Simple Favor is set to release amid new developments in the Justin Baldoni case and fresh allegations leveled against her by the It Ends With Us director.

According to a press communique shared by the makers of Another Simple Favor, the film will open the SXSW Film and TV festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last December, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual misconduct during the shoot of It Ends With Us and running a smear campaign against her later. Baldoni, who denied the allegations, filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, accusing the couple of using their influence to take control over the shooting for the film and making last-minute changes to the script.

It Ends With Us is a romance drama that hit screens in the US in August last year.

A sequel to director Paul Feig’s 2018 film A Simple Favor, the upcoming movie will be released internationally on Prime Video on May 1. Along with Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin will also reprise their roles from the original film. Additionally, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney will play key roles in Another Simple Favor.

The upcoming sequel follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson’s (Blake Lively) reunion on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. As per the press release, Another Simple Favor has a runtime of 120 minutes.

“Paul Feig has once again delivered the perfect blend of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists in the highly anticipated Another Simple Favor. The cast, led by the extraordinarily talented Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, brings life to a script that propels the sequel to new heights,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement.

Meanwhile Feig expressed excitement about the film’s upcoming premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit,” he said.

Penned by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, Another Simple Favor is produced by Feig, Laura Fischer, Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer and Marco Valerio Pugini.