Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa arrive at Cannes ahead of ‘Homebound’ screening

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa have landed in Cannes ahead of the premiere of their upcoming film Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival today.

Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who made his Cannes debut with his 2015 film Masaan. The film is set to make its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section.

Ishaan Khatter shared a series of pictures on Instagram Sunday after he arrived at the film festival.

“Bonjour festival de Cannes,” Khatter wrote alongside the picture carousel. He opted for a casual white ensemble featuring a loose-fit shirt and trousers.

On the other hand, Jethwa shared a series of pictures of his journey with his mother to Cannes.

“Since childhood, I dreamed that one day I would sit on a flight. Then dreamt of travelling abroad once again. And one of my biggest dreams was that one day I would take my mummy to travel abroad by plane. So today is a big day for me cause I'm living this dream. The greatest joy of attending Cannes is that I’m attending Cannes with my mom,” Jethwa wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer of Homebound, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

This year, the Un Certain Regard section also features Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut Eleanor the Great, Morad Mostafa’s Aisha Can’t Fly Away, The Last One for the Road by Francesco Sossai, Meteors by Hubert Charuel, The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo by Diego Céspedes, My Father’s Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr, Once Upon A Time In Gaza by Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser, A Pale View of the Hills by Kei Ishikawa, Pillion by Harry Lighton and Urchin by Harris Dickinson, among others.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 24.